Dean Capital Management Trimmed Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Holding by $392,526 as Share Value Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Rose While Dillon & Associates Has Raised Position

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 9,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,834 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 14,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $169.76. About 6.47 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 14,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,240 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, down from 44,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 207,471 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 37.53% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q REV. $1.11B; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC – ACQUIRED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT, A PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE \BUYS STAKE IN PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple Carrot; 04/04/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Fresh Del Monte; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE BUYS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 85c; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,926 are owned by M Securities. Transamerica Finance stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 95 shares. Moneta Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,894 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 15,095 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation New York reported 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Personal Finance Services accumulated 0.02% or 333 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Texas-based Hodges Management has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 792,138 shares. 95 were reported by St Johns Inv Management Limited. Elm Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd Liability Com invested in 24,749 shares. The Missouri-based Monetary Management has invested 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Secor Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 1,152 shares in its portfolio.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 13,606 shares to 117,451 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold FDP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 0.00% more from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). The New York-based Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Intll Invsts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 1.13 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 7.26 million shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 45,505 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 26,767 shares. Northern owns 425,283 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Eidelman Virant stated it has 0.28% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 72,831 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 46,944 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 163,923 shares. Nordea Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 149,072 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 19,409 shares or 0% of the stock.