Dean Capital Management Trimmed First Merchants (FRME) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder Pure Financial Advisors Has Decreased by $767,334 Its Position

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.43B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12 million shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO warns manufacturers over plane delays, engine issues; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 55.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 24,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 19,731 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, down from 44,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 91,883 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 16,001 shares to 234,948 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 21,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.76 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12,993 activity. On Monday, June 3 Sherman Patrick A bought $507 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) or 15 shares.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $42.17M for 10.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.