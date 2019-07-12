Dean Capital Management Trimmed Cal Maine Foods (CALM) Holding by $349,624; Share Value Declined; Trust Co Of Oklahoma Increases Holding in Noble Energy (NBL)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 5,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,329 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601.66 million, up from 19,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 3.14 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 7,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,735 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 29,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Cal Maine Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 142,680 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 8.82% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – BASED ON 2017 HARVESTED CROPS, EXPECT TO HAVE AN AMPLE SUPPLY OF CO’S PRIMARY FEED INGREDIENTS FOR BALANCE OF FISCAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q Net $96.3M; 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Expect to Have Ample Supply of Primary Feed Ingredients for Rest of FY; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 30/03/2018 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Sherman Miller President And Chief Operating Officer

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0% or 1,394 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% or 82,129 shares in its portfolio. Sailingstone Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 1.50 million shares stake. Thomas White has 0.07% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Shine Advisory Inc reported 171 shares stake. Mason Street holds 0.04% or 68,990 shares. 50,000 are held by Amer Assets Inv Ltd Llc. Fulton Bancorporation Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,202 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab accumulated 25,429 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc accumulated 8,894 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.70 million shares. Colony Lc owns 112,238 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Voya Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Opportunities Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.28% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Castleark Management Ltd Llc stated it has 77,200 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc by 83 shares to 5,143 shares, valued at $298.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 1,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,300 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).