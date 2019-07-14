Dean Capital Management Stake in Innospec (IOSP) Trimmed by $1.54 Million; Franco Nevada (FNV) Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Has Boosted Its Position by $5.08 Million

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 68,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,383 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, up from 281,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $85.79. About 331,427 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 18,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,935 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 24,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 68,175 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Innospec (IOSP) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Arconic (ARNC) Stock is a Solid Choice Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ingevity (NGVT) Up 20% in a Year: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto Sherwin-Williams Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Univar (UNVR) Up 18% in 6 Months: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $27.42M for 20.63 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada expects 2018 production within guidance – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – The Motley Fool” published on March 23, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Amazing Gold Stocks Trading at 52-Week Highs – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks to Sell This Summer – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wheaton Precious Metals Has Put Its $1 Billion Tax Issue Behind It – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 50,358 shares to 146,030 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,360 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).