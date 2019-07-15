Dean Capital Management Maintains Stake in Greenbrier Companies (GBX); Cabot Oil (COG) Stock Price Rose While Mitchell Group Has Cut Its Stake

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 224,098 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil (COG) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 104,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,130 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 236,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 2.18 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 76,060 shares to 35,430 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 51,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,435 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 21,908 shares. Bragg Financial holds 0.54% or 129,425 shares. Hawkeye Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 197,201 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,896 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 10,273 shares. Swiss National Bank stated it has 59,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.02% or 110,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. 150 are owned by Tci Wealth. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 48,825 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 142,101 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 25,566 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 5.09 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 38,000 shares.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Greenbrier Misses Q3 Views – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Boise Cascade Co (BCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenbrier slumps after outlook disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Acuity Brands Falls On Downbeat Sales; Amarin Shares Jump – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. COG’s profit will be $143.89M for 17.40 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Energy Stocks to Buy to Light Up Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 8,241 shares. Arosa Capital Management LP holds 275,000 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De invested in 0.06% or 795,216 shares. 21,384 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Management Limited Co. Penn reported 0.18% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 1.43M are held by Waddell And Reed Financial. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 2.74M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Guardian Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Natixis reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,556 shares. Connable Office reported 67,508 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 10,575 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd owns 2.43M shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).