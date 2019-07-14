Dean Capital Management Maintains Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX); Qv Investors Stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) Increased as Stock Value Declined

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 96,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $129.78. About 113,226 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.72M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 441,123 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank Of Omaha accumulated 0.03% or 3,850 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). The Kansas-based Dean Mgmt has invested 1.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 6,476 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,649 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co invested in 58 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,926 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose Com Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Duncker Streett And Co has 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco invested in 195,144 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.18% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Valmont to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference – PRNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amex, Chipotle, CyberArk, Facebook, Lululemon, Microsoft, Nokia, Sirius, Tesla, Wynn and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont Industries (VMI) Acquires Operational Assets of Larson Camouflage – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 150,881 shares to 469,979 shares, valued at $23.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 21,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,658 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank reported 48,152 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Trexquant Investment Lp accumulated 12,968 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Daiwa Securities Gp Inc invested in 0.01% or 32,800 shares. The Ohio-based Foster & Motley Incorporated has invested 0.19% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 720,245 shares or 0.04% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement owns 48,825 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 113,691 shares. Zacks Mgmt has 36,461 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 184,644 are held by Smith Graham & L P. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Northern Trust holds 780,075 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).