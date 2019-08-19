Dean Capital Management Lifted Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX) by $361,184 as Stock Declined; Cumberland Advisors Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) Decreased by $304,200 as Stock Rose

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $21.18 during the last trading session, reaching $603.35. About 596,121 shares traded or 9.20% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.39. About 342,707 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 53,339 shares. Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0.03% or 22,538 shares. Davenport & Lc accumulated 69,824 shares. Guggenheim owns 10,672 shares. Cypress Asset Tx holds 0.53% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 3,060 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.86M shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 392,396 shares. Toth Advisory, Virginia-based fund reported 6 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,323 shares stake. 118,664 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 10 shares. Art Limited Liability invested 0.19% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Da Davidson And invested in 1,816 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Winslow Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 372,032 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IYT) by 11,080 shares to 87,490 shares, valued at $16.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EWG) by 19,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC).

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 7, 2019 : BKNG, AIG, ET, MFC, MNST, MELI, NTES, IAC, FNV, EVRG, SWKS, CTL – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The Financial Bloodbath of Argentina – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons PayPal Is Still a Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenbrier Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Greenbrier To Expand Arkansas Tank Car Facility – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Suggests It’s 26% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenbrier Will Overpay For ARI Manufacturing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Greenbrier Q1 results; share rise in pre-market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 11,018 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 8,170 shares. 22,559 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 7,760 shares. 1,250 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 905,549 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 13,533 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp accumulated 2.32M shares. City owns 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 431 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 12,619 shares to 6,185 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 21,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,840 shares, and cut its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).