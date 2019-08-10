Dean Capital Management Lifted Its Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stake by $361,184; Market Value Declined; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Holding in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Raised as Shares Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 229,704 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 292,571 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX)

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 51,449 shares to 43,435 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 21,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,675 shares, and cut its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 79,080 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc owns 4,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs holds 10,389 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 34,485 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Lc. Raymond James Assoc reported 11,194 shares. Wellington Llp holds 0.02% or 2.32 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 2.70M shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company holds 65,895 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 44,062 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) L P, a New York-based fund reported 88,500 shares. Daiwa Securities owns 32,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 5.09M shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 10,273 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 167,507 shares to 7,550 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,000 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 1.84 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Daiwa Secs Gru Inc invested in 0% or 329 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 53,000 shares. Qvt L P, a New York-based fund reported 190,977 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 66,706 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 4,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 6,205 shares. Platinum Mgmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Principal reported 145,455 shares. Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Bamco reported 120,677 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 337 shares.