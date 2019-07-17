Dean Capital Management Lifted Its Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Position; Pennsylvania Trust Co Upped Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $1.52 Million as Share Value Rose

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 450,470 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 881.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 43,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,433 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 4,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $360.54. About 1.41M shares traded or 89.75% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 183,133 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability has 925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dean stated it has 1.67% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 23,600 are owned by Nordea Invest Mngmt. The Texas-based American State Bank has invested 0.49% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 14,100 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 81,428 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Corp reported 325,866 shares. Cornerstone invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Zacks Invest holds 0.03% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 36,461 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 94,186 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 21,908 are held by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Geode Mgmt Llc reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 31,294 shares to 20,955 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 184,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,019 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

