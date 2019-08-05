Dean Capital Management Increased Stake in Greenbrier Companies (GBX) by $361,184; As Seacor Holdings (CKH) Share Value Rose, Holder D-E Shaw & Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.42 Million

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.80% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 574,690 shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc (CKH) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 33,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 77,056 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 110,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Seacor Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $845.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 70,792 shares traded or 2.37% up from the average. Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has declined 10.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CKH News: 09/05/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS INC – NEW NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2030, UNLESS EARLIER REDEEMED, REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 07/03/2018 – SEACOR Holdings Inc. Announces Expansion of Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Seacor Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ SEACOR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CKH); 07/03/2018 – SEACOR Holdings Inc. Announces Expansion of Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – SEACOR Announces Closing of the Exchange; 09/05/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS – NEW NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2030, UNLESS EARLIER REDEEMED, REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 25/04/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $184.8M; 10/04/2018 – Seacor: Hawker Pacific Airservices Sale Worth $250M, Subject to Adjustments for Cash and Debt; 07/03/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS INC CKH.N – EXPANDED ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO SIX MEMBERS AND ADDED CHRISTOPHER PAPOURAS TO FILL NEWLY CREATED POSITION

More notable recent Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Witt O’Brien’s Welcomes New Leader of Public Sector Resilience – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Seacor Holdings (NYSE:CKH) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 50% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Witt O’Brien’s Expands Leadership Team to Drive Continued Growth – Business Wire” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SEACOR Holdings Announces Results for the Year and fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Gulf Lines Moves Two Armored Brigades Across the Pacific – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 35.37% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.82 per share. CKH’s profit will be $9.83 million for 21.49 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Seacor Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CKH shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 33.70 million shares or 1.09% less from 34.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Century has invested 0.01% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 0% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc owns 60,814 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 6,643 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Voya Inv Ltd Llc invested in 7,099 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity holds 0% or 16,525 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Meeder Asset stated it has 0.01% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). First Mercantile Co owns 0.03% invested in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) for 2,538 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 42,638 shares to 92,047 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 456,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,800 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog (Put).

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) by 49,247 shares to 9,105 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 18,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,935 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD).