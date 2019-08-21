Dean Capital Management Increased Its Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stake by $361,184; As Enersys (ENS) Stock Declined, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lifted Holding by $1.86 Million

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 28,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 128,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 36,349 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $765.26M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 34,498 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,685 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.33% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Rothschild And Co Asset Mngmt Us has 141,450 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 3.74M shares. Carroll Finance Assoc Inc owns 64 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Indexiq Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). First Midwest State Bank Division holds 5,176 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated owns 0.35% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 225,382 shares. 54,451 are held by Sei Invs. 3,981 are owned by Palouse Mgmt. 99,330 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 145,922 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 34,411 shares to 148,830 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 6,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,549 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc holds 0.54% or 129,425 shares. Olstein Cap Management LP invested 0.98% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 9,486 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 12,528 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Advisors Asset, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,954 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 49,904 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Communications holds 1.15% or 529,488 shares. Blackrock owns 4.77M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 6 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Tci Wealth Inc reported 150 shares. Moreover, Zacks Investment Management has 0.03% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 36,461 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM) by 1,598 shares to 1,252 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 40,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,195 shares, and cut its stake in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB).