Dean Capital Management Holding In Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Was Has Boosted; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Abner Herrman & Brock Lifted Its Holding

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.11% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 375,578 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 51.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 40,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 119,673 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73M, up from 79,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.58M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,272 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 54,005 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 741,409 shares. First Bancorp Sioux Falls holds 3.03% or 6,353 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il has 2.79% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 562,725 shares. Diker Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,700 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mgmt owns 17,747 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. The Michigan-based Bluestein R H & Com has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1.18 million were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd Com. Salem Cap Management Inc accumulated 4.37% or 57,846 shares. National Registered Invest Advisor owns 19,795 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Keystone Financial Planning has 2.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg owns 297,497 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 1.43% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,915 shares to 1,728 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,496 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Mallinckrodtâ€™s plunges toward record low after report bankruptcy is being considered – MarketWatch” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GBX – Let’s Discuss The Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” published on April 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Greenbrier Outlines Railcar Design Improvements – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Greenbrier To Expand Arkansas Tank Car Facility – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 79,470 shares. Parkside State Bank And Tru invested in 49 shares or 0% of the stock. 60 were reported by Gemmer Asset. Sg Americas Ltd Liability has 4,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company has 14,627 shares. Principal Finance Inc reported 287,664 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Com Ny owns 81,428 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Com has 0.26% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 65,895 shares. Hawkeye Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 197,201 shares or 9.47% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 33,867 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc owns 56 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd holds 138,592 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 22,559 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 12,100 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0.03% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 325,866 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 12,619 shares to 6,185 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 76,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,430 shares, and cut its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS).