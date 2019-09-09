Dean Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX) as Shares Declined; As Deluxe (DLX) Market Value Rose, Holder Burns J W & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $952,407

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 391,638 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 225,893 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csg Systems International Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 52,005 shares to 15,023 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 76,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,430 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt (NYSE:WM) by 4,359 shares to 32,366 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.