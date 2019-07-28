Dean Capital Management Has Upped Its Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Position; Investment Management Of Virginia Cut Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holding by $327,732

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 369,070 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.96 million shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. The insider Zampi Jason Andrew sold 519 shares worth $94,117.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 71,798 shares to 235,857 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 8,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 61,879 shares to 48,810 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 12,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,185 shares, and cut its stake in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR).