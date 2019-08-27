Dean Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Holding by $867,360; Cummins (CMI) Holding Held by Kessler Investment Group Llc

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 205.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 14,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 20,854 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 6,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.16. About 421,586 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 13,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 17,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 30,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 49,111 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 325,661 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,521 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 3,260 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 36,908 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 8,211 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 0% stake. Kestrel Inv Mngmt reported 3.44% stake. Legal General Public Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 78,299 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 11,593 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.05% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 2.02M shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,268 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 2.55M shares. D E Shaw & reported 346,466 shares stake.

