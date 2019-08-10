Dean Capital Management Has Trimmed By $1.65 Million Its Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Dean Capital Management decreased Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) stake by 67.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Capital Management sold 12,619 shares as Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)’s stock declined 9.98%. The Dean Capital Management holds 6,185 shares with $815,000 value, down from 18,804 last quarter. Sanderson Farms Inc now has $3.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $137.24. About 237,258 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES CHICKEN OUTPUT FLAT TO UP 1% THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS CEO COMMENTS AT PRESENTATION IN N.Y; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/03/2018 – Dir Livingston Gifts 115 Of Sanderson Farms Inc; 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84

Among 2 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paychex had 3 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight”. See Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) latest ratings:

01/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $78 New Target: $80 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $82 New Target: $84 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $78 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $83.55. About 927,836 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.61 million activity. Vossler Jennifer R. sold $749,800 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Wednesday, February 13. 11,489 shares valued at $860,986 were sold by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold Paychex, Inc. shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 55,297 are held by Utd Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. Synovus Fin accumulated 0% or 3,685 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 39,158 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3,071 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 0.05% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Amer Research And Management holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 65,843 shares. Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 78,976 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Company Adv holds 30,581 shares. Lafayette Investments reported 86,256 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 4,827 shares. Holderness Invs Company holds 0.14% or 3,556 shares. First Fincl Corp In reported 1,280 shares stake. Century Inc invested in 1.65 million shares or 0.13% of the stock.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex Featured on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource , retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company has market cap of $30.02 billion. The firm offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It has a 29.21 P/E ratio. It also provides HR outsourcing services, such as Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp holds 509,086 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 1,628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 18,133 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 2,789 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited accumulated 7,963 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 31,675 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Tower Capital (Trc) holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walthausen And Limited Liability Com invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.09% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) or 59,559 shares. Gw Henssler Ltd holds 3,623 shares. Principal Finance has 84,305 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corp holds 1.09M shares. Profund Advsr Limited has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.84 EPS, up 468.00% or $2.34 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $62.91M for 12.08 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Surged 64% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Swing Trading In Sanderson Farms – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chuck Royce’s Firm Cracks Position in Nut Distribution Company – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nokia, Sanderson Farms and REV Group – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Announces Sonia Perez to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.