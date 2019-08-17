Dean Capital Management Has Lowered Valmont Industries (VMI) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Antero Res (AR) Market Value Declined, Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Raised Holding

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) by 66.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 9,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 4,605 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 13,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Valmont Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $131.56. About 101,345 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 6.01M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De owns 1.86M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 293,244 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dow Chemical Comm De holds 0.02% or 11,580 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 98,984 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 477,634 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 536,311 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp LP accumulated 1,970 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 16,475 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 67,800 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 198,243 shares stake. 336,210 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 49,330 were reported by Mraz Amerine Assocs. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.26% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Braskem likely to pull out of West Virginia cracker plant – Pittsburgh Business Times – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antero Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. $128,835 worth of stock was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Thursday, March 14. On Monday, June 10 WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares. Hardesty Benjamin A. also bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of stock or 16.09 million shares.

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valmont Industries: A Difficult Second Quarter Pushed Shares Down Too Far – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.15M for 14.06 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Gru holds 0.02% or 43,769 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Ameriprise invested in 60,255 shares. 4,260 were accumulated by Voya Invest Limited Liability Company. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.04% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 2,325 shares. Creative Planning holds 7,397 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 33 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,956 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.06% or 304,607 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 35,261 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 5,900 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,736 shares. Schroder Investment Gru reported 0.12% stake.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.