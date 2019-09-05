Dean Capital Management Has Lowered Its Innospec (IOSP) Stake as Market Value Rose; Hasbro (HAS) Share Price Rose While Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowered Its Position by $7.32 Million

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 18,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 5,935 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 24,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 116,596 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 86,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 102,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.99. About 586,709 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 08/03/2018 – Hasbro to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US LIQUIDIATION IN U.S. TO END DURING 2Q; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us sets up $156 million fund for trade claims -lawyer; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q FRANCHISE BRANDS REV. -19%; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 16/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia; 01/05/2018 – The Power Rangers franchise is now a Hasbro property

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 20,163 shares to 35,500 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.38 million for 12.67 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.