Dean Capital Management Has Lowered Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Nike (NKE) Holding Held by Myriad Asset Management Ltd

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 48.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 40,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 43,195 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 83,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 320,591 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schultze Spl Purp Acquisitio by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amci Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Graf Indl Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.