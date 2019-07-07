Dean Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Greenbrier Companies (GBX) by $361,184; Price Michael F Has Trimmed Its Intel Corp. (INTC) Holding by $1.06 Million; Market Value Declined

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 594,608 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.01M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Property Trust Inc (NYSE:CXP) by 45,891 shares to 50,410 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 31,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,955 shares, and cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15,000 shares to 251,230 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 37,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT).