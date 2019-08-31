Dean Capital Management Has Lifted Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stake by $361,184 as Valuation Declined; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreased Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $7.33 Million as Market Value Declined

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 56.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 138,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 108,288 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, down from 246,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 343,840 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8,600 shares to 23,502 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (Call) (NYSE:OKE) by 123,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 24,851 shares to 19,731 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 53,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,390 shares, and cut its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX).