Dean Capital Management Has Cut Its Enpro Industries (NPO) Holding as Valuation Declined; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Lifted Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Stake by $1.76 Million as Share Price Rose

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NPO) by 49.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 10,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 10,915 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 21,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Enpro Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 138,015 shares traded or 16.82% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1000.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 1.44M shares traded or 44.27% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B

Analysts await EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.36 per share. NPO’s profit will be $27.29M for 11.79 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by EnPro Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

