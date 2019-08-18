Dean Capital Management Has Cut Innospec (IOSP) Holding By $1.54 Million; CSP (CSPI) Sentiment Is 0.2

Dean Capital Management decreased Innospec Inc (IOSP) stake by 75.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Capital Management sold 18,558 shares as Innospec Inc (IOSP)’s stock rose 13.56%. The Dean Capital Management holds 5,935 shares with $495,000 value, down from 24,493 last quarter. Innospec Inc now has $2.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 129,033 shares traded or 13.90% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C

CSP Inc (CSPI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 0.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 1 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 5 decreased and sold positions in CSP Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 968,750 shares, down from 975,814 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding CSP Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Innospec’s (IOSP) Earnings In Line, Revenues Up Y/Y in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Innospec Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:IOSP – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Innospec Inc. (IOSP) CEO Patrick Williams on Q2 2019 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Innospec Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IOSP) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense clients in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $57.11 million. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. It has a 3.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various clients in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CSP Inc. for 51,100 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 9,843 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in the company for 216,453 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 305,138 shares.

The stock increased 1.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 479 shares traded. CSP Inc. (CSPI) has risen 30.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CSPI News: 20/03/2018 – CSPi Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services; 23/03/2018 – CSP Alpha Holdings Parent Pte Ltd, Affiliates Report Stake In StarTek; 09/05/2018 – CSP 2Q Loss/Shr 16c; 25/04/2018 – The Impact of the IoT Boom on CSP Operations 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Dubai Breaks Ground on World’s Biggest CSP Project; 27/04/2018 – Global CSP LED Lighting Module Market 2018 Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 35.63% till 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – CSPi Expands Partner Network With Addition of Netanium; 16/03/2018 – Global CSP LED Lighting Module Market – Increasing Interest in Human-centric Lighting to Boost Growth| Technavio; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSPI); 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE