Dean Capital Management Cut Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN) as Stock Rose; Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Holder Hilltop Holdings Has Decreased Stake by $544,380 as Shares Were Volatile

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 13,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 17,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 30,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.6. About 143,947 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 36,292 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 63,086 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 99,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 239,678 shares traded or 13.10% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on March 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan up 4% as sale process advances – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Rx Specialty Pharmacy Helps More Patients Achieve Adherence Goals through MRx Cares Clinical Coaching Program – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. MGLN’s profit will be $30.27 million for 12.13 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Magellan Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.67% EPS growth.

