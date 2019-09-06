Dean Capital Management Cut Stake in Darling Ingredients (DAR) by $1.60 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Ami Investment Management Trimmed by $981,618 Its Position

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 7,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,297 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 27,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.58M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 68.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 76,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 35,430 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 111,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 903,025 shares traded or 24.73% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 600.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. DAR’s profit will be $32.95M for 23.58 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (NYSE:DAR) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Darling Ingredients Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DAR) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Hanson Doremus Management stated it has 909 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 64,878 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 25,303 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs has 0.05% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 16,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Sei Invests reported 60,538 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.14 million are held by Valueact L P. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 245,507 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 42,568 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 1.35M shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 76,600 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% or 347 shares. 420,251 were reported by Ajo Lp.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.