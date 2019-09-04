Dean Capital Management Cut Plexus (PLXS) Stake By $2.02 Million; Last Week Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Analysts

Among 11 analysts covering Domino`s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Domino`s Pizza has $32500 highest and $240 lowest target. $284.27’s average target is 20.39% above currents $236.12 stock price. Domino`s Pizza had 27 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $25700 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. See Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) latest ratings:

Dean Capital Management decreased Plexus Corp (PLXS) stake by 80.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Capital Management sold 33,623 shares as Plexus Corp (PLXS)’s stock declined 1.26%. The Dean Capital Management holds 8,325 shares with $507,000 value, down from 41,948 last quarter. Plexus Corp now has $1.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 23,000 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has risen 0.95% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Net $12.3M; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 International MUSE Conference; 20/03/2018 – Plexus Hires Wes Hornsby as Vice President of Business Development; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ultrasound Guided Supraclavicular Brachial Plexus Block, Volume Comparison of Local Anaesthetics and; 25/04/2018 – Plexus Announces Construction of a Second Manufacturing Facility in Guadalajara, Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – PLEXUS CORP – RAPP’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS PLEXUS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plexus Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLXS)

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $25.19 million for 16.46 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PLXS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.22 million shares or 3.51% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 20,990 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 33,090 shares stake. Valley Advisers Inc reported 0% stake. Bollard Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). D E Shaw holds 0% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 62,660 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Qs Limited Liability Company reported 88,392 shares. The California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.08% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 82,197 shares. 57,000 are held by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 2,586 shares. Piedmont Advisors owns 7,784 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pnc Ser Gp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Domino's Pizza, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Alpha Cubed Lc has invested 0.03% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Gam Ag has invested 0.05% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 44,046 are held by Dock Street Asset Mngmt. Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru Commerce accumulated 50 shares. Bluestein R H Co reported 1,000 shares. Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Profund Ltd Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Frontier Mgmt Com Limited Liability Company holds 170,190 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 482,044 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California-based Aperio Grp Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Wellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.27 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 84 shares. Brinker Capital holds 4,558 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Lc, Indiana-based fund reported 814 shares.

The stock increased 4.08% or $9.25 during the last trading session, reaching $236.12. About 440,991 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.74 billion. It operates through three divisions: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. It has a 26.34 P/E ratio. The firm offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores.