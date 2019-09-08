Dean Capital Management Cut Darling Ingredients (DAR) Position by $1.60 Million; Shares Declined; Mason Street Advisors Position in The Home Depot (HD) Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 68.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 76,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 35,430 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 111,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 912,518 shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in The Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 1,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 161,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.92 million, up from 159,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.24M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9,721 shares to 123,200 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 25,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,895 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.