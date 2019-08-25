Dean Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX) by $361,184 as Stock Price Declined; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $68.62 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 9.31 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534.86 million, down from 10.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51 million shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 374,359 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 105,481 shares to 236,980 shares, valued at $413.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.53M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).