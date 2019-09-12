De Burlo Group Upped Discovery (DISCA) Position by $8.65 Million; Gladius Capital Management LP Upped Merck & Co (MRK) Position

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 102.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 24,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 47,723 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, up from 23,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $82.92. About 8.72M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 13/03/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of June 28; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and Pending Additional Country-Level Approvals; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 178.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 288,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.82M, up from 161,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 3.06M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspen Invest Inc stated it has 6,079 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advsr reported 14,106 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.76% or 1.09 million shares. Ww Asset Mgmt has 194,722 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept holds 1.55% or 44,377 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh has invested 0.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 127,981 are held by Auxier Asset Management. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.32% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Fincl Bank stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 5,967 were reported by Cohen Incorporated. Benin Corp holds 4,173 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 22,554 are owned by Maple Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Moreover, Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 4.28% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 691,080 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt has 5,235 shares. Pacific Global Com has 0.39% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 111,023 shares to 23,710 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (Put) by 87,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,400 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Put).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Gaithersburgâ€™s OpGen to combine with German molecular diagnostic company – Washington Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $512.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6,800 shares to 87,700 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).