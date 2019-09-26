De Burlo Group Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $3.16 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Value Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $5.16 Million

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 96,478 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58M, down from 125,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $124.51. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 132,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.79M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 8.44 million shares traded or 34.50% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 44,260 shares to 770,360 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC) by 94,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,757 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian (Uk) Ltd reported 1.45% stake. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd accumulated 27,444 shares. Phocas Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 10,436 are owned by Tci Wealth Inc. Moreover, Portland Glob Limited Company has 0.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mgmt owns 156,820 shares. 10, Alabama-based fund reported 132,470 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 1.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated reported 11,486 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5.44M shares. Altfest L J & Inc holds 5,022 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mngmt has 0.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthquest stated it has 156,970 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.7% or 492,545 shares.

