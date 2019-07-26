De Burlo Group Trimmed Its Holding in Cintas (CTAS) by $303,000 as Stock Price Rose; Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Holder Courage Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.22. About 335,707 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $262.29. About 258,243 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 54,500 shares to 133,600 shares, valued at $21.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 85,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,700 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent holds 0.06% or 7,787 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 7,093 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). First Personal Finance Svcs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 907 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 1,382 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And Trust accumulated 1,585 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fulton State Bank Na reported 0.02% stake. Signaturefd Ltd has 189 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Creative Planning owns 2,583 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt has 0.65% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.05% or 933,084 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 78,947 shares stake. Norinchukin Bank The has 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. $200,600 worth of stock was sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12. TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Cap Mngmt Lc reported 173,155 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 164 shares. Ameriprise reported 298,396 shares. Ares Limited owns 2.60M shares. Brinker invested in 0.02% or 17,322 shares. Mackenzie Finance accumulated 0.01% or 118,871 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 165,716 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 107 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated holds 0.04% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 26,084 shares. Pnc Finance Ser invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). First Tru Advsr Lp reported 1.50 million shares stake. Magnetar Fincl Limited Company stated it has 8,750 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Td Asset Management holds 274,772 shares.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.34 million for 14.08 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.