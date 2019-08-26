De Burlo Group Trimmed Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Share Price Rose; Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 117,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 682,786 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 93,044 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 125,478 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 154,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $119.48. About 2.14 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,900 shares to 89,200 shares, valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 15,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 9.89% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.52M for 8.77 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

