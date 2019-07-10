De Burlo Group Stake In Union Pac (UNP) Was Has Raised; Pinnacle Holdings Lowered Walt Disney (DIS) Stake as Share Price Rose

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 19 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,584 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17B, down from 19,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 8.38M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 490.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 15,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,089 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 3,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.57. About 1.60 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 189,200 shares to 29,800 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,195 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Oregon Passes Bill Requiring Oil Trains To Develop Spill Response Plans – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trade uncertainty, bad weather hitting rail shipments, Union Pacific CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 0.57% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Panagora Asset Management has 391,384 shares. Smith Salley & reported 51,711 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 510,746 shares. Washington-based Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.94% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Calamos Wealth Management owns 0.13% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,333 shares. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 164,650 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.37% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.34% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Illinois-based Westwood Management Il has invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pointstate Capital Lp owns 1.62% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 492,208 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.39% or 163,945 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.39 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Global Thematic Limited Company has 520,528 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 190 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,412 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 30,901 shares or 0.58% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 1.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Asset Management Inc holds 0.73% or 128,532 shares in its portfolio. Boyar Asset Mgmt accumulated 33,502 shares or 2.8% of the stock. Rothschild Il stated it has 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ima Wealth holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16,709 shares. Oarsman Capital Incorporated holds 4,644 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp has 39,423 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. America First Advsrs Lc stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 3,556 shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Value by 1,426 shares to 14,027 shares, valued at $845.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talos Energy by 10,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Mvb Financial (MVBF).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6.