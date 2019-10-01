De Burlo Group Raised Visa (V) Position By $2.78 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Has 0.99 Sentiment

De Burlo Group Inc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 14.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc acquired 16,050 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 128,033 shares with $22.22 million value, up from 111,983 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $390.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $174.42. About 5.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES

Amgen Inc (AMGN) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 548 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 551 reduced and sold stakes in Amgen Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 442.30 million shares, down from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Amgen Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 45 to 38 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 66 Reduced: 485 Increased: 428 New Position: 120.

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 22,000 shares to 81,150 valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 44,200 shares and now owns 67,900 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 10.78% above currents $174.42 stock price. Visa had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was reinitiated by Jefferies. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, July 24. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset Mgmt invested in 118,870 shares or 3.51% of the stock. Planning Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 31,850 shares. Wedgewood Prns holds 8.93% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 607,588 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 1.5% or 123,684 shares. Randolph Com stated it has 182,189 shares or 5.44% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Rech Invsts reported 1.39 million shares. Cordasco Financial Network has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northeast Mgmt has invested 4.76% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Snyder Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dupont Cap Management holds 284,310 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,150 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0.15% or 446,516 shares. Karp Capital Mngmt Corp reported 25,877 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 1.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Krensavage Asset Management Llc holds 12.88% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. for 215,402 shares. Smead Capital Management Inc. owns 646,099 shares or 5.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tekla Capital Management Llc has 5.49% invested in the company for 729,658 shares. The New York-based Valueworks Llc has invested 4.99% in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.11 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $193.5. About 1.78M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable

