De Burlo Group Raised Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $8.73 Million; Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Stake as Shares Rose

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 225.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 25,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 36,250 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 11,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10 million shares traded or 46.68% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.42 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,239 were accumulated by Moneta Grp Incorporated Invest. Harding Loevner Lp owns 1.46 million shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt Inc holds 136,530 shares. Legacy Private Tru Com invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Condor Management invested in 0.65% or 16,965 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 40.44M shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Falcon Point Ltd Liability stated it has 1,001 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Lc has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 439 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 3,900 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.86% or 257,537 shares. Fiera Corporation holds 4.18M shares or 3.85% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts owns 352,001 shares. 962 were accumulated by Boussard & Gavaudan Inv Mngmt Llp. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 258,974 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. Captrust Finance Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 546,780 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Chilton Inv Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 2,367 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 2.83M shares. Covington Management has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 584,742 shares. Shellback Cap LP owns 31,991 shares. Voloridge Investment Lc reported 0.07% stake. Biondo Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1,930 shares stake. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 6,437 shares. 1,453 are owned by Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability Corp. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.75% stake. American Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 575 shares.

