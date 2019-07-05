De Burlo Group Raised Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW); Gendell Jeffrey L Stake in Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Has Lifted by $342,188

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 24,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,643 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 37,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 2,101 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 11.65% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 311.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 56,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,950 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34 million, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.4. About 623,628 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,850 shares to 16,560 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,939 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold SHBI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 2.43% less from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 82,637 shares. 11,338 are owned by Fsi Grp. Ejf Capital Limited Liability owns 283,851 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 52,630 shares. Fj Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.87% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 175,167 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0% invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 31,987 shares. Barclays Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 12,900 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 1,748 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) for 80,396 shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Gendell Jeffrey L stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lsb Inds Inc (NYSE:LXU) by 184,041 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 21,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK).

