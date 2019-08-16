De Burlo Group Raised Stake in Adobe Sys (ADBE) by $6.02 Million; Noble Energy (NBL) Holder Poplar Forest Capital Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 74,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.16 million, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 2.22 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 23/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 01/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 25C; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 69.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 22,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 55,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70 million, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $288.05. About 1.21M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 94,078 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Pension Service invested in 582,129 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Aperio Group Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 180,612 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1,800 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa reported 0.13% stake. Dubuque Commercial Bank Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Riverhead Limited Liability owns 82,129 shares. Qs Invsts Llc has 62,884 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 311,588 shares. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability reported 3.88 million shares.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noble Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Israel to begin gas exports to Egypt within four months – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leviathan partners may build FLNG facility offshore Israel – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 569,964 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $47.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 377,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc holds 7,022 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 972 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel owns 24,875 shares. Chilton Cap Ltd Liability owns 4,513 shares. Lathrop Mgmt owns 66,280 shares or 5.26% of their US portfolio. 17,731 were accumulated by Van Eck Associates. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 35,440 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd has 38,658 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Fosun holds 900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Lc invested in 0.03% or 1,461 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 511 shares. 32,959 were accumulated by Bridges Inv Incorporated. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.61% or 139,053 shares. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership reported 3,937 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.