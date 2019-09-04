De Burlo Group Raised Its Hill Rom Hlds (HRC) Holding; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Bbr Partners Has Lifted Its Stake

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 16,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 42,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 26,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $200.74. About 892,178 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1B Bankers Set the Pace for Asian Wealth (Video); 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Upgrades Cash to Overweight in Effort to `Reduce Risk’; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs says electric car company Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS HOSTILE ACTIVITY IS UP MARKEDLY; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY DEMAND GROWTH IS `STELLAR’; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS HIRES MINING ANALYST PAUL YOUNG FROM DEUTSCHE:AFR; 05/03/2018 – PE Hub: Vestar explores Fund V revamp with Goldman and AlpInvest; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff after Brexit

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hlds Inc (HRC) by 92.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 33,400 shares as the company's stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 69,400 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hlds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 124,780 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Goldman Sachs Might End Up Regretting Apple Card Partnership – Yahoo Finance" on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga" published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Thursday's Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga" on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "H2O.ai Raises $72.5M Led by Goldman Sachs and Ping An to Democratize AI – PRNewswire" with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Trust Communication has 1,144 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tru Department Mb Bank & Trust N A holds 0.02% or 907 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 2,020 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 0.11% or 67,374 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York owns 57,612 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 98,650 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 214,682 shares. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 8,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 9,170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 39,946 shares. Okumus Fund Mgmt Limited invested 29.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 284,312 were reported by Pnc. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co reported 114 shares. Inc Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 949 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Co holds 0.11% or 40,112 shares.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 403,434 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $99.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,688 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22,100 shares to 137,200 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 60,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,700 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.