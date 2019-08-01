De Burlo Group Position in Csx (CSX) Boosted by $5.51 Million; As Carnival (CCL) Share Value Declined, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Lifted Stake

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 128.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 74,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 132,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, up from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 1.14 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 603,663 shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Carnival (CCL) Driven Industry Weakness – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Carnival, Worthington – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Buy Based on Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 115,360 shares stake. Icon Advisers, a Colorado-based fund reported 11,112 shares. Trust Inv invested 1.27% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). North Star Invest Management reported 600 shares. Capital Ww Invsts stated it has 0.35% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 200 shares. 642,932 are held by Toronto Dominion Natl Bank. Stellar Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 33,220 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Co accumulated 835,036 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc has 0.65% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 45,681 shares. 7,910 are held by Sigma Planning Corporation. Bangor Fincl Bank invested in 0.05% or 5,057 shares. Stoneridge Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 1.59% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 833,700 shares.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade Worries Keep Dow from Another New High – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Industrial – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Dividend Investing Works for All Ages – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CSX Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks book back-to-back losses; Dow transports tumble 3.6% as CSX shares plunge – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 60,800 shares to 37,700 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).