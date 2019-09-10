De Burlo Group Maintains Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI); Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Parsons Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 131.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 59,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 105,525 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51 million, up from 45,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $141.51. About 48,278 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 327,103 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.13 million, down from 329,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $214.33. About 643,864 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 09/05/2018 – “The hit machine is better than any other consumer product that I’ve seen other than Apple,” Cramer argues; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.55% stake. 51,074 are held by Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx. America First Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 62 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 19,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ci Invs invested in 0.06% or 81,980 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,465 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sunbelt Secs stated it has 1,884 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Royal London Asset stated it has 169,355 shares. Prudential holds 558,610 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department invested in 0% or 9 shares. 3,500 are owned by Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Lc. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 26,338 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Evercore Wealth owns 5,819 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 165,850 shares to 49,365 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,450 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,663 shares to 63,421 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.93 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

