De Burlo Group Maintains Holding in Union Pac (UNP); Live Your Vision Has Lifted Its Position in Pfizer Com (PFE) as Stock Price Declined

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 12.94 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER INC -; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 490.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 15,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 18,089 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 3,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 1.09 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 66,703 shares. Founders Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,972 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 48,892 shares. California-based Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation has invested 0.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1.45M are owned by Cibc Markets. 9,625 were accumulated by Carlson Mngmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.55% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 2.62M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 11,326 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt has invested 1.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Winch Advisory Limited Company accumulated 1,901 shares. Exchange Mngmt stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bluemountain Limited stated it has 758 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc owns 5,433 shares. The New York-based Sandler Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fayez Sarofim reported 787,445 shares.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Market Eq Etf (SCHE) by 22,362 shares to 990,115 shares, valued at $26.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco 1 (STPZ) by 8,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,224 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Etf (FNDC).

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,950 shares to 13,195 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,450 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,871 shares. Aspiriant Ltd holds 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 15,894 shares. Glenview Bankshares Dept holds 1,237 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Incorporated stated it has 20,530 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap has 171,213 shares. 1,333 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 24,024 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Covington Capital Management, California-based fund reported 97,604 shares. Putnam Fl Investment, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 113,481 shares. Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability holds 1,963 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Natl Bank Of The West stated it has 13,127 shares.