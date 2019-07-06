De Burlo Group Lowered Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake; Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 62 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 54 sold and decreased their equity positions in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 30.13 million shares, down from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Carrols Restaurant Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 33 Increased: 44 New Position: 18.

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Netflix (NFLX) stake by 17.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc sold 955 shares as Netflix (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 4,425 shares with $1.58 million value, down from 5,380 last quarter. Netflix now has $163.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Among 21 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Netflix had 37 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, January 14 by JP Morgan. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 16. On Friday, January 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. As per Friday, January 11, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. Bank of America maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Friday, January 18 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Friday, January 18.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. Sweeney Anne M also sold $2.74 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares. $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by HASTINGS REED.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $240.81 million for 169.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

De Burlo Group Inc increased Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 1,450 shares to 17,420 valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 56,750 shares and now owns 74,950 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,270 activity.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 4.33% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for 1.79 million shares. Private Capital Management Llc owns 2.40 million shares or 3.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has 1.24% invested in the company for 364,516 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 1.07% in the stock. Portolan Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 876,203 shares.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. The company has market cap of $438.75 million. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

