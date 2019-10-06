De Burlo Group Lifted Its Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $363,400 as Share Price Rose; Weatherly Asset Management Holds Position in Intel (INTC)

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 9,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 106,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, up from 96,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 152,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17 million, up from 147,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 1.92M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Services Incorporated holds 784 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Woodmont Counsel Llc has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mitchell Mngmt has 0.73% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 27,095 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 43,388 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 563 shares. Two Sigma Ltd invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Jennison Assocs Llc holds 0% or 19,408 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Markel has 0.66% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 538,000 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt La owns 20,247 shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 8,578 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Smithfield holds 1,809 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 77 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated has invested 0.21% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Progressive Announces Chief Investment Officer Transition NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “56 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,770 shares to 33,480 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,300 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 8,228 shares to 17,999 shares, valued at $907,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,363 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 444,645 shares. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Florida-based First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv has invested 1.96% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Citigroup accumulated 5.16M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Citizens And Northern Corp accumulated 49,075 shares or 1.31% of the stock. S&Co invested in 0.7% or 132,587 shares. Ally Finance reported 1.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Salem Capital Mngmt stated it has 4.22% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 35,637 shares. Amica Mutual stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bessemer Lc holds 1.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 54,831 shares. Fil Ltd owns 5.00 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 20.68M shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Intel Stock Takes a Hit With Competitors in Microsoft Event Spotlight – Investorplace.com” on October 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Intel promotes two Oregon execs to EVP roles – Portland Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “INTC or TXN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel: Under The Surface Failure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technologyâ€™s Bad Days Are Here to Stay – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 05, 2019.