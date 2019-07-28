De Burlo Group Lifted Its Ciena (CIEN) Position by $2.31 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Raised Its Stake

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 57.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 62,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 109,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 1.79 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 13,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 267,427 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 253,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 82,531 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 22.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $436,042 activity. SMITH GARY B sold $360,222 worth of stock or 9,600 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,400 shares to 17,290 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,478 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment accumulated 2,299 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0% or 7,850 shares. 103,278 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc owns 1.50M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. At Natl Bank has 15,519 shares. Twin Tree Lp has 486 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jnba Advsr owns 400 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 206,680 shares. 56,803 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Moreover, Hussman Strategic has 0.59% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Perkins Cap Mngmt owns 27,750 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Company invested in 140,653 shares. First Citizens Bankshares And Com stated it has 55,125 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 4,736 shares.

More important recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why Acacia Communications Stock Jumped Monday – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.