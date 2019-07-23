De Burlo Group Increased Its Mastercard (MA) Position; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Holds Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 7,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,170 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35 million, up from 74,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $278.98. About 1.95M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 376,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15.99 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772.72M, up from 15.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 18.70M shares traded or 1.17% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Says On Track to Achieve Goal of $4B/Expense Cuts by 2019-End; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer; 15/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO FACE SANCTIONS FOR AUTO INSURANCE: RTRS; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo executives and board brace for protests at annual meeting; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Wells Fargo N.A.’s UK Commercial Servicer Ratings; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ANNOUNCED IT WILL PROVIDE $200 BLN IN FINANCING TO SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES AND PROJECTS BY 2030; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Desserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 27,300 shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $160.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 92,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,785 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,200 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,560 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

