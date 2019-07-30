De Burlo Group Increased Its Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $10.84 Million; As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Aquiline Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding by $1.06 Million

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 111,018 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 311.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 56,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,950 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34M, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $216.18. About 300,608 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,230 shares to 52,811 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 54,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,687 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

