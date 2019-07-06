De Burlo Group Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Lyrical Asset Management LP Raised By $4.38 Million Its Tenneco Class A (TEN) Holding

De Burlo Group Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 41.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc acquired 2,060 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 7,064 shares with $12.58M value, up from 5,004 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $954.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”; 29/03/2018 – Trump is going after Amazon for the wrong issue: It’s China, not taxes; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Tenneco Inc. Class A (TEN) stake by 8.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp acquired 198,867 shares as Tenneco Inc. Class A (TEN)’s stock declined 61.31%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 2.56 million shares with $56.63M value, up from 2.36M last quarter. Tenneco Inc. Class A now has $848.04M valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 670,153 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – FEDERAL-MOGUL IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Tenneco Rtgs On Watch Neg Due To Federal-Mogul Acq; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Tenneco for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 10/04/2018 – Today $IEP reached an agreement to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion. Read more:; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects 5% Organic Rev Growth for 2018; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES INTO 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FEDERAL-MOGUL’S SENIOR SECURED NOTES UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: TEN Rating Watch Negative Is Driven by Expectation for Substantial Increase in Leverage Following FDML Transaction

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Raymond James maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, January 23. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Among 3 analysts covering Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenneco Automotive had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 10 report. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

