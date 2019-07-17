De Burlo Group Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) Upped by $1.37 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Trust Company Of Virginia Has Lifted Holding

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31M, up from 78,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $121.23. About 2.03M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 744.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 20,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, up from 2,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 60,294 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 4,570 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 9,458 were reported by Argent Tru Co. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.14% or 12,049 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 404,678 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 133,387 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 0.01% or 18,447 shares in its portfolio. 21,134 are held by Sector Pension Board. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability reported 0.44% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.14M shares. Ballentine Ltd reported 1,674 shares stake. Moreover, Syntal Cap Partners Limited Com has 0.86% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 14,947 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Beck Capital Management Lc has invested 2.44% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 189,200 shares to 29,800 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,290 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

