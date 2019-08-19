De Burlo Group Holding in Illumina (ILMN) Decreased by $4.08 Million as Share Price Declined; First Light Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) as Shares Declined

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 56.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 13,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 10,233 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 23,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $286.17. About 926,672 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 37,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 131,559 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 94,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $94.94. About 317,666 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: KSQ Will Be Responsible for All Costs Related to Antibody Development Program; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND)

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 335,599 shares to 723,760 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 632,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt Corporation owns 22,497 shares. Dana Investment Advisors holds 0.1% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 16,348 shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 33 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 13,882 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 3,334 were accumulated by Texas Yale. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability holds 205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Moreover, Gsa Cap Prns Llp has 0.09% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 7,453 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 4,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 7,300 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0.01% or 21,322 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 4,401 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 62,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.70 million activity. Patel Sunil bought $95,980 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. The insider HIGGINS JOHN L bought $108,202. $93,594 worth of stock was bought by Davis Todd C on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:LGND) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 27,078 shares. Scott Selber has 1.04% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 83,414 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 4,293 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Llc reported 2,100 shares stake. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,208 shares. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada Inc has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 430 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 2,883 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 0.02% or 39,080 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx owns 0.32% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 3,050 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 175 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 8,594 shares. Amer (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 2,250 shares.