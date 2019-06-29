De Burlo Group Has Upped Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding By $8.73 Million; Perritt Capital Management Has Decreased Its Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Com (BRSS) Stake

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com (BRSS) stake by 23.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 25,348 shares as Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com (BRSS)’s stock rose 37.39%. The Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 83,629 shares with $2.88 million value, down from 108,977 last quarter. Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com now has $960.00 million valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 255,979 shares traded. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has risen 42.63% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 Global Brass Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Global Brass And Copper’s Cfr To Ba3 And Liquidity Rating To Sgl-1; And Assigns B1 To Proposed Senior Secured Term Loan; 11/05/2018 – Global Brass Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper Backs View of 2018 Shipment Volumes 570M Pounds to 610M Pounds

De Burlo Group Inc increased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 225.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc acquired 25,100 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 12.09%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 36,250 shares with $12.64M value, up from 11,150 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $20.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $346.89. About 784,345 shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 37.11% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.97 per share. BRSS’s profit will be $13.39M for 17.92 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.58% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty had 23 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 2 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Monday, March 11. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $340 target. J.P. Morgan maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $325 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by UBS. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold”.

